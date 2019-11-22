CM condoles CPI leader, former OU V-C

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of former MLA and senior CPI leader Gurram Yadagiri Reddy.

Mr. Rao in a message here on Friday recalled that Mr. Reddy won on the CPI ticket from Ramannapet Assembly segment in combined Nalgonda district for three terms from 1985 to 1994. He was known for his simplicity and was committed to his party’s ideology till the end, Mr. Rao said and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister in a separate message condoled the death of former chairman of AP Public Service Commission and former Osmania University Vice-Chancellor V. Ramakrishnaiah.

Prof. Ramakrishnaiah was a towering personality whom Telangana will be very proud of. He was involved in social work till his last breath, the Chief Minister said, and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.