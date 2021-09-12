CM aware of perils of closure of boiled rice mills

Farmers may no longer find it advisable to cultivate paddy crops

A meeting on Sunday to discuss agriculture brought to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao the danger of closure of boiled rice mills in the State in the wake of Centre’s refusal to buy even a kilo of boiled rice.

Officials told KCR that they apprehended farmers coming to the view in these circumstances that it was no longer advisable to cultivate paddy crop. They also informed him about Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal talking about Centre having boiled rice enough to meet the requirements of the country for the next five years.

On Mr. Goyal fixing a cap of 60 lakh tonnes for procurement of foodgrains in the current kharif, the meeting decided not to exceed the limit while lifting stocks through the Indira Kranthi Patham centres.

At a separate meeting, Mr. Rao asked officials to take decisions on security of drinking water reservoirs, development of greenery in forest and real estate growth around Hyderabad in view of its emergence as a global city. There was one lakh acres of forest land around the city that needed to be protected.

Since the government required time to take a decision on GO 111 preventing undue industrialisation and construction activity near Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, it was decided to appeal to the court to give as much relief.