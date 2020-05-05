CM attacks Congress, terms them ‘jokers’

Coming down heavily on the Congress party, the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao charged them with misleading the farmers on procurement issues and advised them to select right issues to criticise the government or else they will lose respect.

In response to the Congress party’s constant criticism on the procurement, he challenged them to prove if any other State in the country, including the Congress and BJP ruled States were purchasing agriculture produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP). “We are the only State to purchase every grain produced in the State,” he said.

Using harsh words like ‘jokers’, KCR took objection the Congress leaders’ criticism on farmers issues and said in the Congress ruled Chattisgarh State MSP was not given for paddy despite their leader Rahul Gandhi assuring the same. “What face they have to criticise us,” he questioned. “Did they ever buy such huge farm produce when they were in power?”

He also took potshots at the all party delegation meeting the Chief Secretary and asked what is the credibility of the parties that went with the Congress. How can their suggestions be taken seriously, he asked and said constructive criticism was not coming from the political parties and they can’t complain about being ignored. He also raised the Congress party delegation’s meet with the Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and accused the Congress that it wanted more deaths in the State for its political advantage.

Intensifying his attack on the Congress, the CM said the party ran away from the Assembly when he wanted to make a video presentation on Kaleshwaram project and the irrigation facilities. Instead of facing the truth they walked away from the Assembly and how can their views be construed as serious and suggestions constructive, he asked.

‘Wrong policies’

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao charged that the Central government is following wrong policies as far as economy and fiscal strategy is concerned. Charging migrant labourers for train journey by Railways is not correct, he said adding that he was surprised that the Central government is not responding to requests of the State to defer FRBM loans: “We will wait for some time hoping to know if they have any better solution,” he told reporters.

Mr Rao said he would strongly oppose amendments to the Electricity Act being planned by the Centre. Draft is draconian, against federal structure, he added.