CM asks PRC to submit its report within 10-12 days

The State government has directed the Pay Revision Commission for government staff, the first pay revision body constituted after the formation of Telangana State, to submit its report within 10 to 12 days.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave instructions to this effect to the PRC headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal on Sunday. The direction brings down curtains on the anxious wait by the employees for the final recommendations of the Commission.

The Commission headed by Mr. Biswal was constituted in May 2018 and it had senior bureaucrats D. Umamaheswara Rao and Mohd. Ali Rafat as its members. The new pay scale for the employees would become effective from July 1, 2018.

The Commission was mandated to submit its report in three months, but the deadline has subsequently been extended owing to the elaborate exercise the panel had taken up for finalising its report. The exercise started after the Commission members completed interactions with employees, their unions and the heads of departments as part of efforts to understand the aspirations of the employees.

Pay anomalies

Besides efforts are also being made to address the complaints regarding anomalies in the pay packages for the same cadre employees working in different departments. Keen on making its report a benchmark for the future commissions, the PRC studied the models hitherto adopted in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh as well as other States. The Commission accordingly studied the models implemented in all the southern States as well as those like Maharashtra and Bihar besides the recommendations made by the VII Pay Commission for taking a call on various aspects of pay fixation.

The Commission waited for the passage of the full-fledged budget for the current year in place of the interim budget introduced earlier in the year in view of the elections. The full-fledged budget, according to a commission member, would enable the panel to ascertain the allocation that would be made towards the costs of the employees that would be a major issue to be factored in while finalising the recommendations.

The PRC could not, however, set up a dedicated portal for storing the proceedings and information relating to the exercise conducted by the Commission since more than a year. The Commission requested the Centre for Good Governance to help it develop a dedicated portal, but the deadline by which the portal should be developed had become a major factor.