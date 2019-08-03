CM announces 60-day action plan for villages

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced a 60-day action plan for all gram panchayats in the State for its implementation soon. It is mainly aimed at taking measures for improving greenery and cleanliness in villages.

At a meeting on Saturday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials and people’s representatives to participate in the programme that also includes a Haritha Haaram week and Power week, according to CMO officials. He also announced filling the vacancies at gram pacnhayat, mandal parishad and zilla parishad levels.

Stating that the government would come out with a comprehensive plan for development of villages, the Chief Minister said the Panchayat Raj Act was made to demarcate duties, powers and responsibilities among the institutions in the system. He further told the officials to allot land for cremation in every village within six months.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, Principal Secretaries S. Narsing Rao and Vikas Raj, Commissioner Neetu Prasad and District Collectors of Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally and Suryapet participated in the meeting.

About 100 flying squads comprising important officials would go for surprise checks during the 60-day programme.