CM announces ₹ 100 crore for development of Kondagattu shrine

December 07, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced ₹ 100 crore for development of the famous Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district and vowed to develop the shrine, popularly known as Anjanna temple, as an important pilgrim destination in the country.

The Chief Minister was in Jagtial town where he inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex constructed at a cost of ₹ 49.20 crore and laid the foundation stone for the newly opened government medical college’s building, to be built at an estimated expenditure of ₹ 510 crore.

Later, addressing a huge public meeting at Mothe in Jagtial, located about 16 km from Kondagattu hill shrine, the Chief Minister said, “Kondagattu is one of the historic temples in Telangana which attracts huge numbers of devotees from far and wide.”

The Kondagattu temple earlier had 20-acre land, he said, adding that with the allocation of 384 acre adjacent land, the temple now has nearly 400 acre land.

I will visit the temple with Stapathis to launch the development works at the hill shrine in accordance with ‘Agama Shastra’ soon, he said.

The pro-farmer initiatives of the TRS government in the last eight years expanded the irrigation facilities, ensured round-the-clock free power to farmers, provided investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme enabling the farmers to reap rich harvest, he said.

Telangana is the only State in the country to implement the Rythu Bandhu as well as the Rythu Bima, the group insurance scheme for farmers, he asserted, recalling the woes of hapless farmers, who used to migrate to Mumbai and Dubai or end their lives due to drought-like conditions in the region before the formation of Telangana.

Stating that the Rythu Bandhu payments will be made within next 10 days, Mr Rao said, “The Rythu Bandhu and the Rythu Bima will continue until the Telangana farmers become prosperous and as long as KCR remains alive.”

Training his guns on the BJP-led Central government, he said, “Notwithstanding the much hyped Make in India campaign, the Chinese products ranging from Diwali firecrackers and kites to household articles continue to flood our markets.”

“The attempts by the BJP regime to privatise the LIC of India should be thwarted by the 25 lakh strong agents and the employees to save the LIC. Telangana should play a pivotal role in showing a way forward and lead the country on the path of progress,” Mr Rao said while concluding his speech with slogans ‘Jai Bharat – Jai Telangana.’

Ministers Koppula Eshwar, T Harish Rao, G Kamalakar and V Prashanth Reddy and MLC Kavitha among others were present.