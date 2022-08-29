CM announces ₹1 cr. each to four civic bodies in Peddapalli district

₹10 lakh for each gram panchayat in Peddapalli district

Special Correspondent PEDDAPALLI
August 29, 2022 22:26 IST

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced ₹1 crore funds each to the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation and three other civic bodies in Peddapalli district.

Responding to representations made by several elected representatives of the urban and rural local bodies, the Chief Minister made an announcement to this effect at the public meeting held at Peddakalwala on the outskirts of Peddapalli town.

The Chief Minister also announced ₹10 lakh funds each to as many as 266 gram panchayats in the district.

He participated in special pujas at the sprawling integrated Collectorate complex before inaugurating the new building constructed at an estimated cost of ₹41 crore on 22 acres. Ministers G. Kamalakar and K. Eshwar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO’s Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Collector S. Sangeeta Satyanarayana and others were present.

A host of senior TRS leaders from various parts of the former composite Karimnagar district arranged hundreds of vehicles including hired buses to mobilise crowds for the public meeting.

Sharp showers lashed Peddapalli town soon after the public meeting in the evening, leading to traffic jams at various locations on the Peddapalli-Sultanabad stretch of the Rajiv Rahadari (SH-1) for some time.

