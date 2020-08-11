CM afraid of being exposed on COVID ‘failure’: Cong. leaders

CLP leader asks govt. to take over 50% of private hospital beds

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has argued that the State government was not reviewing the coronavirus situation in Telangana as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was afraid of exposing deficiencies in the system, including shortage of doctors, lack of funds and his ‘inability’ to create facilities to deal with the virus.

Speaking to reporters here along with MLAs D. Sridhar Babu and T. Jagga Reddy, he alleged that the government has “horribly failed” to infuse confidence among people and they were in a dilemma over whether the government wants to save their lives or not. “CM has promised to spend ₹1,000 crore on coronavirus and he has just allocated ₹100 crore and that too recently. Is there any other issue that is more important than the pandemic,” he asked.

Mr. Vikramarka asked why the government was silent on the fleecing by private hospitals. Health Minister Eatala Rajender has been promising stringent action against private hospitals but when will he take action, he asked. “Is he not aware of media reports on the exploitation of common man?” he said, adding that the Minister should take reports from the intelligence department to understand how bad the situation was.

He said at least now the Chief Minister should regularly review the situation and give confidence to the people and the medical staff providing necessary facilities without thinking of money. “The CM has been claiming Telangana is the richest State and it is time for him to show that,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka demanded that 50% of private hospital beds be taken over by the government. “Fix an appropriate and feasible rate in the private hospitals and appoint 17 IAS officers for all 17 parliamentary constituencies in the State and monitor strictly.” He also wanted quarantine centres in villages and zonal centres.

Mr. Sridhar Babu accused the government of turning a deaf ear to the health issues of people in these hard times. He recalled how the previous Congress government had started Aarogyasri scheme to provide best health facilities to the poorest but it has been totally diluted now. He said no district hospital has ventilator facility. “There is no response if people had come forward to donate ventilators to the hospitals,” he claimed. The Manthani MLA said the government was misleading people on Central team’s appreciation and it should explain which measures taken by the government were appreciated.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said Congress leaders were being denied space in the Assembly premises to address the media but TRS leaders, who are no way connected with the Assembly, were using the space to target Opposition parties. “The Speaker and Assembly officials should give an explanation on this discrimination,” he said.

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy said the police were citing COVID-19 guidelines to deny protests by the Congress party and even senior leaders were being arrested indiscriminately while TRS MLAs and leaders were being allowed to violate all norms. “It’s time police officials realise that they can’t toe the line of ruling party and we will not keep quiet if this continues,” Mr Reddy said.