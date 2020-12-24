‘CM-adopted villages in Medchal in utter neglect’

Hyderabad

24 December 2020

Revanth Reddy writes to district Collector

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy has claimed that three villages adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Medchal district reflect the callousness of the government as works promised have neither been grounded nor completed.

In a letter to the Medhcal Collector, he said the Chief Minister adopted Lakshmapur, Muduchintalapalli and Keshavaram in Medchal district and one expected visible development of these villages. On the contrary, no work assured by the Chief Minister himself has been grounded, he said.

He said the Lakshmapur village was adopted on August 4, 2017 with the Chief Minister personally visiting the village and asking officials to prepare a new map of the village.

After three years, nothing has been done. Farmers in this village have not been receiving Rythu Bandhu for the last three times as officials failed to provide the passbooks. Five farmers who died were denied Rythu Bheema benefit citing non-availablity of their records in Dharani.

Similarly ₹15 crores was sanctioned for village development and 120 double bedroom houses were promised -- but nothing is grounded so far, he said.

The Member of Parliament said similar is the situation with Mudu Chintalapalli where 100 houses were promised, burial ground with ₹32 lakh was assured, apart from a market yard with ₹25 lakhs - but they are yet to be completed. In Keshavaram too, 100 houses were promised but not a single house has been built.

If such is the situation in the three adopted villages, the Chief Minister has adopted another village Vasalamarri in Yadadri district on November 1 promising ₹100 crore.

He said the CM-adopted villages should be role models for the State but these are totally neglected and urged the Collector to expedite the works in the villages.