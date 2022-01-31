CLP seeks CM’s appointment to represent problems

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has sought an appointment with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to represent problems in the constituencies of the party MLAs and MLCs.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Monday, CLP Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka asked the former to give time during the first week of February, any date and time from February 1 to 7 as per the Chief Minister’s convenience, so that they could represent important public works and problems in their constituencies.

The CLP has submitted the letter in the Chief Minister’s office and collected an acknowledgement on the receipt of the letter by the CMO.

The Congress has a strength of six MLAs in the Assembly – D. Sridhar Babu (Manthani), T. Jayaprakash Reddy (Sangareddy), K. Rajagopal Reddy (Munugode), P. Veeraiah (Bhadrachalam), M. Bhatti Vikramarka (Madhira) and D. Anasuya alias Seethakka (Mulugu) – after the defection of nine legislators to TRS. It also has one member in the Council T. Jeevan Reddy (Graduates’ constituency).

In the past, the practice used to be seeking appointment orally by calling the CMO but the Opposition parties in the State including Congress have been accusing the Government of not giving them an opportunity to represent their constituents’ problems by meeting the Chief Minister personally since 2014.