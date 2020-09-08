CLP meeting resolves to expose government

HYDERABAD

‘Failure to tackle COVID-19 and other issues’

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that met here before the commencement of the monsoon session of Telangana Legislature on Monday has decided to expose the government failures, particularly in containing the spread of Covid-19, providing wage employment to people in need of it in the wake of contraction in every economic activity.

Chaired by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the meeting also decided to raise the issue of the government proposal to scrap the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system to minimise the irregularities being taking place in the transactions of lands and demand for a debate. All the legislators who attended the meeting were unanimous that they would expose the government failure on tackling the Covid pandemic.

The CLP meet was attended by legislators D. Sridhar Babu, T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, D. Anasuya alias Seethakka, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and T. Jeevan Reddy.

The recent visit of a CLP delegation led by Mr. Vikramarka to the government hospitals in districts had helped the party gather sufficient information on the status of government interventions in tackling the Covid at ground-level. The party has plans to expose the government hollowness in its claims on healthcare services in public sector in the matter of infrastructure, doctors, supporting staff, availability of medicines with the help of statistics.

Besides, the CLP has also decided to explain to people from the floor of the Assembly on how the government had been “misleading” them in the matter of conducting Covid screening/detection tests, announcement of positive cases and deaths. They have also decided to raise issues of unemployment, inter-State river water issues, particularly the government failure on the plans of Andhra Pradesh to divert Krishna water in excess of its allocation, lack of recruitment for filling vacancies of government posts, irregularities in the execution of irrigation projects and others.