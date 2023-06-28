ADVERTISEMENT

CLP leader’s padayatra gets rousing welcome in Khammam district

June 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Nayakangudem in his native Khammam district on Wednesday, en route Khammam, after covering 1221 km as part of his State-wide padayatra.

Mr Vikramarka’s marathon padayatra christened ‘People’s march,’ which started at Pipri village in Adilabad district on March 16, entered the 105th day on Wednesday.

He traversed 600 villages spanning around 36 Assembly constituencies as part of the foot march so far. His padayatra is scheduled to culminate in a huge public meeting in Khammam on July 2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the public meeting, according to party sources.

Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is slated to join the Congress in the public meeting, sources added.

Scores of Congress cadre from various parts of the district thronged Nayakangudem to receive the CLP leader on Wednesday evening.

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, Mr. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, District Congress Committee President P Durgaprasad, and Khammam city Congress president Mohammed Javed were among those present.

Meanwhile, Mr Manikrao Thakre, along with Mr Srinivas Reddy, visited the proposed site for the Congress public meeting to be held in Khammam on July 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US