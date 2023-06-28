HamberMenu
CLP leader’s padayatra gets rousing welcome in Khammam district

June 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Nayakangudem in his native Khammam district on Wednesday, en route Khammam, after covering 1221 km as part of his State-wide padayatra.

Mr Vikramarka’s marathon padayatra christened ‘People’s march,’ which started at Pipri village in Adilabad district on March 16, entered the 105th day on Wednesday.

He traversed 600 villages spanning around 36 Assembly constituencies as part of the foot march so far. His padayatra is scheduled to culminate in a huge public meeting in Khammam on July 2.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the public meeting, according to party sources.

Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is slated to join the Congress in the public meeting, sources added.

Scores of Congress cadre from various parts of the district thronged Nayakangudem to receive the CLP leader on Wednesday evening.

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, Mr. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, District Congress Committee President P Durgaprasad, and Khammam city Congress president Mohammed Javed were among those present.

Meanwhile, Mr Manikrao Thakre, along with Mr Srinivas Reddy, visited the proposed site for the Congress public meeting to be held in Khammam on July 2.

