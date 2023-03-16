CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka embarks on 1,365-km padayatra

March 16, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - ADILABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka launched a 1,365-km padayatra at Pipri village in Bazarhathnoor mandal of Adilabad district amid fanfare on Thursday.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre flagged off the padayatra launched under the “Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan” at the remote village in the tribal-dominated district.

A host of senior Congress leaders, including AICC secretary and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu were among those present.

The CLP leader will walk nearly 1,365 km over 91 days, covering 39 Assembly constituencies. The walkathon will culminate in a huge public meeting in Khammam on June 15, party sources said.

The sleepy village of Pipri came alive with the arrival of scores of Congress cadre from far and wide to participate in the inaugural of the padayatra.

A scintillating cultural show by tribal artists hogged the limelight during the launch of the padayatra.

Mr Vikramarka garlanded the statues of Ambedkar and Kumram Bheem before embarking on the walkathon.

On the inaugural day, he walked through various remote habitations from Pipri to Ichoda spreading the message of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recently-concluded pan-India “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and listening to the problems of people.