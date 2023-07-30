CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visits Bhadrachalam

July 30, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Aggrieved residents of the low-lying areas of Bhadrachalam town, reeling under waterlogging, narrated their tale of woe to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who visited the temple town on Saturday.

The CLP leader, along with Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, visited the karakatta (flood bank) on the banks of the Godavari, which is flowing above the danger mark. Some aggrieved denizens of the flood-affected areas met the CLP leader and highlighted the menace of recurrent flooding and the urgent need for expanding the karakatta to bolster the flood protection mechanism, sources said.

Later, the CLP leader visited Sunnam Bhatti and Kasinagaram, both riverside villages in Dummugudem mandal in Bhadrachalam Agency. He interacted with the villagers of flood-affected areas at the relief camp set up in the Ashram school in Dummugudem.

