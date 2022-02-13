CLP leader flays ‘derogatory comments’ against Rahul

February 13, 2022 22:32 IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday lodged a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP for allegedly making derogatory comments against Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to mediapersons in Yerrupalem after filing a written complaint against Mr Sarma at the local police station, the CLP leader charged him with stooping down to lowest level by targeting the Gandhi family, which made supreme sacrifices for the cause of the nation.

“He must be immediately removed from the Chief Minister’s post for his disparaging comments, insulting the great Indian family system, culture and traditions,” the CLP leader said.

