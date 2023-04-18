CLP leader flays BRS regime for promoting opencast mining

April 18, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

Launching a fresh tirade against the BRS regime over its promise of job creation, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of allowing opencast mining in Ramagundam core coal mining area contrary to his earlier promise that there would be no opencast mining in Telangana State.

The present rulers’ privatisation drive became a curse to the coal mining area jeopardising the interests of the workforce of State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), he alleged while addressing a press conference at Akenapalli in Peddapalli district on Monday.

Mr Vikramarka entered Ramagundam mandal of Peddapalli district as part of his ongoing State-wide padayatra after covering nearly 300 km in the erstwhile composite Adilabad district. He slammed the BRS dispensation for ‘snatching away’ the existing jobs in pursuit of ‘privatisation policies.’ This government blatantly allotted opencast mines to Andhra industrialists in the name of privatisation and took away the succour of Telangana workers,” he charged.

“Even after more than nine years, the Yellampally irrigation project remains incomplete. Though 1,200 acres of land was acquired for the BPL company a decade ago, the company is yet to be set up,” said Mr Vikramarka. He demanded that the government should either return the lands to the farmers or allot the lands for the Railway Coach Factory.

Those questioning the wrongdoings of the persons at the helm are being implicated in false cases in the industrial hub of Ramagundam, he alleged. He flayed the government for allegedly diverting Peddapalli District Mineral Funds to Siddipeta, Sircilla and Gajwel constituencies at the cost of development of Peddapalli district.

The CLP leader found fault with Health Minister Harish Rao’s reported statement calling upon IKP women groups to show their gratitude to Mr Chandrasekhar Rao. “I would like to know why women groups should be indebted to KCR. Is it for shelving the Abhaya Hastam scheme or for removing Aam Admi Bhima Yojana or for abolishing scholarship schemes for children of DWACRA women,” asked Mr Vikramarka.

“The TRS government failed in keeping all its major promises and diverted SC and ST sub-plan funds and failed to release ₹17,700 crore allocated for Dalit Bandhu even after one year.

He alleged that the decision to redesign the Pranahita project which entailed submergence of 3,000 acres upstream was one of the most ‘foolish’ decisions of the BRS government.

Criticising the ruling BRS’ “tall claims” about the ₹1.25 lakh crore Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, he sought to know if the Telangana government released water additionally to at least one acre under Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages.