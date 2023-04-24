CLP leader flays Amit Shah’s statement on Muslim quota

April 24, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reported statement that the reservations being provided to Muslims in Telangana in education and employment would be scrapped once the BJP comes to power in the State was “unconstitutional.”

Addressing a press conference at Gunturupalli village in Elkaturthy mandal of Hanamkonda district en-route his ongoing State-wide padayatra on Monday, the CLP leader came down heavily on Mr Amit Shah over his comments on Muslim minorities quota during his speech at a BJP public meeting held in Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday.

The then Congress government introduced the 4% quota for Muslim minorities in education and employment thereby enabling a large number of socially and economically backward Muslims pursue higher educational and bag job opportunities in the State over the past 19 years, he noted.

Taking umbrage at Mr Shah’s statement over the Muslim quota, the CLP leader alleged that his comments tantamount to violating constitutional spirit.

The BJP is trying to thrust its divisive politics on Telangana and the BRS is acting hand in glove with the BJP clandestinely, he charged, alleging that the BJP was spreading “communal venom” in Telangana for its narrow political gains.

The Congress party will foil such “nefarious designs” and keep the divisive forces away from Telangana, he said exuding confidence that the Congress party will emerge triumphant in the next elections by trouncing the BRS.