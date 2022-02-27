CLP leader embarks on 32-day padayatra to expose TRS ‘misrule’

Bhatti to cover a distance of around 506 km in five mandals of his home constituency Madhira

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the hopes of unemployed youth were belied as the ruling TRS regime in the State failed to issue the long-awaited Group-I notification and conduct even a single District Selection Committee (DSC) examination for filling up the vacant teacher posts during its tenure since 2014.

He was addressing a gathering after launching a padayatra christened “People’s March” at Yadavalli village in Mudigonda mandal on Sunday.

Mr. Vikramarka was given a rousing welcome by party cadre on his arrival in the village on Sunday morning.

He embarked on the 32-day padayatra to cover a distance of around 506 kms in five mandals of his home constituency Madhira after performing special pujas at a local temple in Yadavalli.

The CLP leader said every step of his padayatra was intended to expose the “misrule” of the TRS government and “corruption” in the name of irrigation projects.

The hopes and aspirations of people of Telangana stands belied as the TRS dispensation has failed to deliver on its promises made to shelterless poor people, unemployed youth, Dalits and other underprivileged sections, he charged.

He lambasted the persons at the helm accusing them of unleashing repression against those exposing the TRS regime’s “failures and misdeeds.”

The people’s march (padayatra) will articulate the voices of poor people and galvanise masses against the “despotic regime,” he said.

The ruling party leaders are making hollow claims about development of “Bangaru Telangana” even as suicides by farmers are continuing unabated, he charged, vowing to undertake similar padayatras across the State to expose the TRS government’s “failures.”

He slammed the BJP-led Central government accusing it of meting out a raw deal to Telangana in all spheres of development.

Scores of Congress cadre, including activists of the party’s frontal organisations, accompanied Mr. Vikramarka during his padayatra on the first day. The march will end at Jamalapuram in Yerrupalem mandal next month.