CLP leader blames BRS government for suicide of job aspirant

March 19, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - ADILABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday demanded that all the Ministers concerned and the members and chairman of the TSPSC resign their posts immediately in view of ‘leak’ of question papers of the TSPSC recruitment exams.

Addressing a street-corner meeting at Keslapur village in Adilabad district on the third day of the “Haath Se Haath Jodo” padayatra on Saturday, Mr Vikramarka further demanded that the TSPSC refund the fee paid by the students, who took the exams and compensate them for the mental agony caused by the leak of exam papers.

He said, “The TSPSC chairman and all members should resign. Else, President of India Droupadi Murmu should intervene to ensure their removal.” All officials and non-officials responsible for the leak of question papers should be punished severely, he demanded.

He pointed out that the job notifications were issued after a long wait. The leak of question papers had shattered the dreams of job aspirants.

The CLP leader blamed the BRS government for the suicide of a jobless youth Ch Naveen Kumar, 32, of B Y Nagar in Sircilla town on Friday.

The government should pay a compensation of ₹1 crore to the bereaved family of the deceased, he said, slamming the BRS dispensation for ‘failing’ to deliver on its promises made to unemployed youth, leaving them in distress.

He appealed to the youth not to get disheartened and desist from taking extreme steps. The Congress would come to power in the coming elections and address the problem of unemployment, he asserted.

Mr Vikramarka hit out at the BRS government for ‘neglecting’ development in the tribal-dominated Khanapur constituency. Several irrigation projects, including ‘Chikmun’ and ‘Triveni Sangam’, had been left incomplete for nine years, wasting both time and money.

He visited the historic Nagoba temple at Keslapur and performed special pujas to the tribal deity.

Noted balladeer Gaddar met Mr Vikramarka at Keslapur late on Saturday afternoon and expressed solidarity with the padayatra.