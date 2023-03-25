CLP leader accuses Modi regime of targeting Rahul

March 25, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

Unequivocally condemning the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M B Vikramarka alleged that the BJP government at the Centre conspired against Mr Rahul Gandhi for striving to save democracy and protect secularism and exposing its ‘misrule.’

The CLP leader was addressing a huge rally held in Asifabad town on Saturday evening as a mark of protest against the “cancellation” of Mr Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vikramarka alleged that the BJP dispensation at the Centre used ‘defamation’ as a tool to target Mr Rahul Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the sentencing of Mr Rahul Gandhi for two years by a court in Surat in a defamation case on Thursday, he said “Although the court immediately granted bail and stayed the sentence for 30 days, allowing Mr Rahul Gandhi to file an appeal in the High Court, the Lok Sabha Secretariat acted in a haste to cancel his membership with immediate effect.” “This action was based on political vendetta and Mr Rahul Gandhi was targeted for political reasons,” he charged.

Mr Rahul Gandhi spearheaded the pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite the country and exposed the BJP-led Central government’s “failures and wrong economic policies” besides the “loot” of country’s wealth by “economic offenders”, he said.

He said that the people of the country would stand firmly behind Mr Rahul Gandhi in his struggle to save democracy and defeat the “authoritarian tendencies” of the persons at the helm in the Centre.