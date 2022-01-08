CLP calls for meeting on Sunday to discuss Paloncha issue

HYDERABAD

08 January 2022 20:25 IST

Political developments with BJP upping its activities taking centre stage will also be discussed: Vikramarka

Telangana Congress doesn’t want to leave the opportunity to pin down the ruling party in the Vanam Raghavendra Rao’s atrocities episode, and as part of it, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has called for a meeting on Sunday where all the MLAs are expected to participate.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the meeting has been called to discuss not only Raghavendra Rao’s issue but also other matters haunting the State, including farmers’ suicides and paddy procurement. Political developments with the BJP upping its activities taking the centre stage will also be discussed, he said.

Earlier, Sangareddy MLA Jayaprakash Reddy urged the CLP leader to call for a meeting to discuss the political developments and the rage generated by the suicide pact of a family in Paloncha where the accused is the son of Kothagudem MLA Vanam Venkateshwar Rao, who was elected on Congress symbol but shifted loyalties to the ruling party.

Advertising

Advertising

While the party has been on the attack mode ever since the suicide issue took centre stage, senior leaders argued that a coordinated effort was needed to form a strategy to push the TRS on the back foot given the sensitivities attached to the suicide and the issues related to it.

“People are angry over this and feel the Opposition parties must take it up as it is involved with the honour of a woman in particular and women in general. It is our responsibility to put pressure on the government to ensure justice and instil confidence among people,” another leader said.

“The lackadaisical attitude shown by the government in the entire episode and police’s laxity in intervening to catch the culprit is a big political weapon as well,” argues another leader. “Behaviour of the ruling party and the police in the episode is unpalatable. We have never seen such blatant police bias in support of the ruling party and their total surrender. The incident is a wake up call for the society to seek accountability,” a senior functionary said.