Cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers forecast

December 12, 2022 06:19 am | Updated 06:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Light showers and cloudy sky brought down the day temperature in the twin cities by three degrees to 26 degree C even as the nights became warmer, four degrees above normal, at 19.2 degree C on Sunday, as per the weather bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers has been forecast for Monday with no major change in the temperatures. Most places across the State had maximum temperatures below 30 degree C and minimum temperatures between 17-20 degree C.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather report has stated that the lowest temperature recorded has been 16.4°C at Pippaldhari, Adilabad district, and within GHMC it has been 18.9°C at Kushaiguda.

There has been rain in isolated pockets across the State and forecast is light to moderate rain at a few places, including the twin cities. Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 19-20 degree C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 27-29 degree C.