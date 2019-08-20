Closure of BRKR road leads to traffic chaos

Closure of a short stretch in Adarsh Nagar for security reasons, after shifting of various departments from the State Secretariat complex, has created traffic mayhem in the area during morning hours on Monday.

Since Saturday, traffic restrictions are in place around the Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan (BRKR) at Adarsh Nagar, where government departments are being shifted from the Secretariat complex.

The road leading from Basheerbagh flyover towards the GHMC head quarters has been shut down for commuters at the junction where it takes a left turn. The road leads further up to the Telugu Talli Flyover junction, where it crosses over to the State Secretariat and further up to Necklace Road junction and Khairatabad flyover.

Before being closed down, it would be busy with commuters travelling further up towards Adarsh Nagar on one side and towards Secretariat, Saifabad, and Lakdikapul on the other.

For a number of RTC buses bound towards Mehdipatnam, and Jeedimetla, the stop opposite to GHMC building would be an important one. After the road is shut to traffic, commuters and RTC buses are made to head towards Ambedkar Statue from where they could go in their respective directions.

“Taking the Adarsh Nagar route was easier for many reasons, and one is the opportunity to avoid the cumbersome right turn at the Telugu Talli junction. What is the purpose of this stretch if it is shut down for users?” says Sai Prakash, a commuter. On Monday morning during peak hours, the area experienced a traffic gridlock which extended up to Domalguda on one side and Himayatnagar on the other.

“Coming from the Lower Tank Bund side, we observed that there was heavy traffic towards the landing of the flyover where my daughter’s school is located, and tried to take a detour via the BRKR Bhavan. To our rude shock, we found the road closed, and spent half-an-hour caught in heavy traffic jam,” said K. Sudhakar, another commuter.

Though the situation eased towards noon, traffic moved at snail’s pace on the Basheerbagh-Telugu Talli junction.

“Allowing more gap for traffic from Himayatnagar is piling up the traffic near Basheerbagh junction, and release of the same at once is resulting in slow movement,” explained a traffic cop. RTC buses halting right on the road at the alternative bus stop, instead of the one opposite GHMC, is adding to the woes.

Meanwhile, the stretch blocked for traffic is being used for parking the vehicles of visitors to GHMC and BRKR Bhavan, besides vehicles of the Traffic Police.

Future restrictions being planned for traffic from Adarsh Nagar could severely obstruct tourists to the Birla Mandir and Planetarium located on Naubat Pahad too.