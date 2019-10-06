Clip of KCR warning Cong. over RTC woes goes viral

An old video clip of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was widely shared ahead of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation strike on Saturday. The clip purportedly shows Mr Rao, in undivided Andhra Pradesh, warning the then Congress government of ‘repercussions’ for high-handed behaviour with the RTC staff.

Touching upon the arrest of then Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M. Kodandaram and RTC union leaders, Mr Rao is seen in the clip purportedly saying, “There will be severe consequences to this. If you play with fire, you will burn your hands. We have nothing to lose. We will not be scared if you use batons or bullets.”

The clip was widely shared on social media and WhatsApp with users pointing out what they said is the ‘irony’.