Clip of KCR warning Cong. over RTC woes goes viral

An old video clip of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was widely shared ahead of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation strike on Saturday. The clip purportedly shows Mr Rao, in undivided Andhra Pradesh, warning the then Congress government of ‘repercussions’ for high-handed behaviour with the RTC staff.
Touching upon the arrest of then Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M. Kodandaram and RTC union leaders, Mr Rao is seen in the clip purportedly saying, “There will be severe consequences to this. If you play with fire, you will burn your hands. We have nothing to lose. We will not be scared if you use batons or bullets.”
The clip was widely shared on social media and WhatsApp with users pointing out what they said is the ‘irony’.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.