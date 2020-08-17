Clinical efficacy of COVID drugs still being explored

Only Remdesivir and Dexamethasone drugs have demonstrated a positive response in a randomised trial till date, said PHFI’s Indian Institute of Public Health-Hyderabad director G.V.S. Murthy. Yet, clinical effectiveness of IV Remdesivir, a drug used for Ebola infection in the past and now for treatment of COVID-19, and its potential side effects remain inconclusive.
Recent extensive systematic reviews of Hydroxychloroquine use showed its use was not associated with benefit or harm in relation to COVID-19 mortality. ACCORD trial has recently been registered and will study the efficacy of various drugs, including Bemcentinib, MEDI3506, Acalabrutinib, Zilucoplan and Nebulised Heparin, in hospitalised patients across countries.
Other drugs that have been tried are Azithromycin, Chloroquine, Anakinra, Baricitinib, Favipiravir, Interferons, Ivermectin, Lopinavir, Losartan, Methylprednisolone, Nitazoxanide, Ritonavir, Toculizumab, Umifenovir, Vitamin C and Vitamin D.
World Health Organisation (WHO) has not strongly recommended any specific drug for treatment and hence, clinical management of COVID-19 with a specific medication is still under investigation. Only advisories have been issued by the WHO, Center for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration. Clinical trials are being conducted with COVID convalescent plasma to treat patients with severe or immediately life-threatening infection. This is not intended for the prevention of the infection, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath