Clinical efficacy of COVID drugs still being explored

Only two drugs have shown positive response in randomised trial

Only Remdesivir and Dexamethasone drugs have demonstrated a positive response in a randomised trial till date, said PHFI’s Indian Institute of Public Health-Hyderabad director G.V.S. Murthy. Yet, clinical effectiveness of IV Remdesivir, a drug used for Ebola infection in the past and now for treatment of COVID-19, and its potential side effects remain inconclusive.

Recent extensive systematic reviews of Hydroxychloroquine use showed its use was not associated with benefit or harm in relation to COVID-19 mortality. ACCORD trial has recently been registered and will study the efficacy of various drugs, including Bemcentinib, MEDI3506, Acalabrutinib, Zilucoplan and Nebulised Heparin, in hospitalised patients across countries.

Other drugs that have been tried are Azithromycin, Chloroquine, Anakinra, Baricitinib, Favipiravir, Interferons, Ivermectin, Lopinavir, Losartan, Methylprednisolone, Nitazoxanide, Ritonavir, Toculizumab, Umifenovir, Vitamin C and Vitamin D.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has not strongly recommended any specific drug for treatment and hence, clinical management of COVID-19 with a specific medication is still under investigation. Only advisories have been issued by the WHO, Center for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration. Clinical trials are being conducted with COVID convalescent plasma to treat patients with severe or immediately life-threatening infection. This is not intended for the prevention of the infection, he said.