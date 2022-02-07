Clinic for post-COVID services launched

HYDERABAD

07 February 2022 23:10 IST

A post-COVID clinic, which was launched at Medicover Hospitals on Monday, will serve as a one-stop solution for people suffering from lingering symptoms of the infection, said hospital chairman and managing director Anil Krishna.

Various specialist doctors will be available under one roof.

Doctors from the hospital said people who have recovered from COVID are suffering from after-effects such as tiredness, sleeplessness, loss of taste and smell, continuous cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations, giddiness and depression.

Advertising

Advertising

“They do not know which doctor to consult. If these symptoms are left untreated, they might impair functioning of other body organs and increase financial burden on families,” said senior consultant-Pulmonology, Raghu Kanth.