Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) is developing a seasonal and climate forecast system for surface waves, which could help with the identification of regions with a threat of coastal erosion. The final goal of these exercises is the development of an ocean wave climate services which will help in a better coastal and navigational protection plan for India.

This is one of the objectives of the upcoming ‘Deep Ocean Mission’ of Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, said in-charge director T.M. Balakrishnan Nair on Tuesday. The severity of damage caused by high wave activity during cyclones, southwest monsoon and swell waves along the Indian coastal region has been increasing in recent times, causing severe damages to coastal infrastructure as well as causing large scale coastal erosion, forcing the local governments to spend crores of rupees, he said.

This was recently evident during the April 2018 swell surge when the Indian coastline was damaged from Kerala to Maharastra from distant sources like the Southern Indian Ocean, Dr. Nair explained and said INCOIS scientists have identified a clear connection between the wave activity in the Indian Ocean and climate features over different timescales by keeping a close watch on the wave activity and providing advance warning to the population on high waves.

The results are published in prestigious scientific journals: Nature-Scientific Reports and Climate Dynamics. The publication in Nature Scientific Reports investigated the link between wave activity in the Indian Ocean and an important summer intraseasonal variation called BSISO (Boreal Summer Intra Seasonal Oscillation). BSISO happens within a season that lasts around 3-4 months and its active phase creates significant wave activity over the Northern Indian Ocean (NIO) during summer monsoon season (June-September) and high waves are seen over the Arabian Sea. This has an adverse impact on marine activities, especially for navigation.

Also, intense erosion and more floods are expected in coastal regions. Conversely, the break phase of BSISO during monsoon season reduces the wave activity over the NIO and can be utilized for offshore and coastal management activities during that time window, he explained. Another publication from this group in the journal Climate Dynamics suggests the possible link between various inter-annual climate features, that happens once in several years like El-Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), Southern Annual Mode (SAM) and Indian Ocean dipole (IOD, and wave activity in the Northern Indian Ocean.

This study highlights that accurate representation of various climate modes in ocean models is very important to generate high accuracy wave forecasts up to three months in advance. The study was carried by a group of scientists — Remya P G, Srinivas Gangiredlla, and B Praveen Kumar, led by Dr. Nair.

These two studies about wave forecast advisories by taking into account the BSISO phase and the role of inter-annual climate modes would be very useful for seasonal forecast of high wave activities and coastal erosion and in turn efficient coastal and marine management.

Same team had earlier unravelled the mystery of Kallakathal, the coastal flooding phenomena, and was successful in giving three days’ advance warning to the coastal community about the swell surge which is caused by swells coming from the distant Southern Indian Ocean, a distance of over 7,000 km, the in-charge director added.