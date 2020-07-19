Clerics seek to inspect Secretariat mosque sites

HYDERABAD

19 July 2020 21:50 IST

‘Demolition is not political, but religious in nature’

A group of Muslims religious figures on Sunday said that they are exploring avenues for inspecting the site of the reported demolition of two mosques inside the Telangana Secretariat Complex.

The move comes after Muslim groups, including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen-backed United Muslim Forum and the pan-India body All India Muslim Personal Law Board criticised the demolition and demanded immediate reconstruction of the mosques.

Maulana Mohammed Husamuddin Sani Jafar Pasha said that given the road blocks around the Secretariat, it is not possible to visit the mosques. However, how to approach them is being deliberated. “If they are demolished, then construct them immediately. If they have been demolished due to other buildings collapsing on them, take us to the place and let us inspect the place,” the maulana said.

Maulana Jafar Pasha, along with president of Hyderabad chapter of Jamiat Ulama Hind, Mufti Abdul Mughni Mazaahiri, said that the demolition is not political, but religious in nature. They expressed deep concern and resentment over the issue.

Mufti Abdul Mughni said that the next course of action, including mobilisation of people from districts, too will be deliberated upon. He said protection of religious places is the duty of the government and a failure to do so is an injustice. He too said that efforts would be made to visit the spot.

Touching upon prayers on Eid-al-Adha, popularly knows as Bakrid, the religious figures said that the government should take steps to create a ‘conducive situation’ for offering prayers. “We demand that the political leaders do something so that Id prayers can be offered, the atmosphere has to be made conducive,” they said.

Taking a question on past meetings with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, they said that the situation now is different and that further meetings with him can take place only after the construction of the mosques.