Clearance sought for reopening of sports complexes

Top brass of Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) has written to higher authorities in the State government seeking direction regarding the re-opening of sports complexes across the State.

A meeting of senior officials of SATS on Monday discussed more on the proposed Sports Policy seeking suggestions from within the SATS to be submitted before the Cabinet Sub-committee headed by Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud. “There was not much of discussion about the reopening of the stadia since the subject has already been referred to the higher-ups. So, only when we get the clearance, another meeting will be convened to finalise the modalities and Standard Operating Procedures,” a senior official informed.

Even as the Centre made it clear that sports facilities can start functioning from September 21, the sporting fraternity in the State will have to wait further before a clear picture emerges.