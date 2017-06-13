‘Clear structures on stormwater drains’

As the city braces up for monsoon, the stormwater drain network remains the same despite tall promises by the civic body to enhance them. On Monday, the higher officials of GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) reviewed the stormwater drains at various locations in the city. In a recent survey, the GHMC had identified 12,182 illegal structures constructed on the drains. The civic body has now decided to remove 842 illegal structures which are causing major obstruction to the drains network.

During the review, the GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy instructed the town planning officials to remove these structures in the first phase. He informed that the State government had agreed in principle to allocate funds for the immediate removal of the 800 odd structures. He told the officials to not only issue notices to the occupants but also be prepared for a legal battle with proper documentation.

The Commissioner asked officials to prepare list of those who are staying in these structures to consider them for the 2BHK scheme of the State government. Most of the encroachments were found to be in and around the areas of Kukatpally and Moosapet. The GHMC is also roping in local corporators and additional staff members for this task.