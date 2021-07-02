Clear air on Bhadrachalam temple ‘submergence’: CPI(M)

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

CPI(M) Bhadrachalam town committee has urged the State government to give clarity about the “potential” submergence threat to the low-lying areas of Telangana’s famous temple town of Bhadrachalam due to the “possible” backwater effects of the multi-purpose Polavaram irrigation project under construction in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The CPI(M) local party leaders led by party Bhadrachalam town committee secretary Gaddam Swamy submitted a memorandum in this regard to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar during a meeting held in connection with “Palle Pragathi” programme in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

In the memorandum, Mr Swamy urged the State government to address the growing concerns among various quarters over the possible backwater effects of Polavaram project on the temple town and its adjoining border areas along the course of the Godavari.

Citing some irrigation experts reported views over the submersion threat to the temple town, he said the rising backwater level following completion of the cofferdam of the Polavaram project has become a cause of concern ahead of the peak monsoon season.

"The State government should clarify whether or not such a submergence threat is imminent. If so, what are the alternatives to avert such a scenario," Mr Swamy said in the memorandum.

Is it GP or municipality?

Referring to the ambiguity over the status of Bhadrachalam town and its negative impact on the development of the temple town, he wanted the government to clarify whether Bhadrachalam is a major gram panchayat or a municipality.

The memorandum also highlighted the recurring problem of flooding of the low-lying areas along the banks of the Godavari almost every year during the monsoon season.

Party district committee members M Renuka and M B Narsa Reddy and others were present.

Meeting today

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) district leaders are expected to deliberate on the possible Polavaram backwater effect on Bhadrachalam during a meeting to be addressed by the leaders of the Joint Action Committee of a host of Adivasi organisations in Bhadrachalam on Saturday, party sources said.

The leaders of the JAC on Friday embarked on a two-day visit of the areas affected by the Polavaram project.