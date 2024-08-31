ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness and patient support drive held at Osmania General Hospital

Published - August 31, 2024 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A volunteer helping patients at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

About 30 Wipro employees from the Gachibowli IT Campus partnered with Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) to conduct a cleanliness and patient support drive at Osmania General Hospital on Saturday. The HHF has been running a help desk at the hospital for a decade. The volunteers were divided into four teams of six each and assigned to different areas within the hospital. A team of female volunteers visited the Quli Qutub Shah Department of Cardiology (QQDC) block and distributed water, fruits and juice and helped female patients find their destination in the hospital. Another team provided wheelchair assistance to patients at the emergency block while a third team focused on cleanliness and sanitation, clearing trash from all waiting areas. The fourth team took charge of cleaning the casualty area and helped the nurses organise medicines and consumables in the emergency unit, media release said.

