Clean Harbors opens new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

US environmental services firm Clean Harbors Inc. on Monday formally opened a new, 600-seat Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. It has also announced plans to explore the Indian market for its products and services.

Upbeat about the prospects in India, especially Hyderabad, where Clean Harbors has been operating for nine years, initially through partners and since 2017 by way of a GCC, Chairman and CEO Alan McKim said: “We intend to study the market as well as the regulatory environment in the country.”

The Boston-headquartered over $3.3 billion firm operates in the US, and a few other countries. It provides hazardous waste transportation and disposal, laboratory chemical packing, 24-hour emergency response, parts cleaning, and field, energy and industrial services.

A recycling opportunity

While not committing any timeline for the study, for bringing products and services to India, Mr.McKim said the plan is make a beginning with the launch of re-refined oil.

In North America, the company collects around 250 million gallons of waste oil (discarded from automobiles) annually. “We re-refine and sell it to customers. That is something we could do here, sell [recycled] oil back to industries and consumer through distributors and JV kind of partners. Hopefully that will be an opportunity for us to grow our sustainability products here,” he said in a media interaction at the new GCC.

Open to acquisitions

The approach will be to first test market with the product and then set up processing infrastructure for the used oil. The company, with 65 acquisitions thus far globally, is also open to acquiring companies in India in the waste management space, Mr.McKim said.

“Our predominant focus is on waste treatment and disposal, waste recycling. We are the largest recycler of oil and solvents, recycle computer parts for precious metals and also handle medical waste. Companies that are offering those kind of services are already here [in India], might be good candidates for us to talk from an acquisition standpoint,” he said.

For now, however, the focus is on getting the GCC up and running, he said, adding the scope to grow the GCC was big.

Country Manager Clean Harbors India LLP Avinash Samrit said: “From multiple locations in Hyderabad, the GCC operations has been consolidated at the new, nearly 70,000 sq ft facility. The headcount is a little over 300 and within the next 12-18 months, 300 more people are to be hired. The facility houses 24/7 operations across various Clean Harbors’ functions, including IT, finance, HR and legal.”