CLC demands action against JNU attackers

Civil Liberties Committee of Telangana has condemned the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday and demanded that the attackers be booked immediately.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday along with members of CLC, state president Gaddam Laxman alleged that the attack was carried out with support from the central government. Though a person from an organisation named ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ claimed responsibility for the attack, no case has been booked against him.

Explaining the background, Prof. Laxman said the students were attacked because they were protesting against 300 per cent fee hike. He demanded that the fee hike be rolled back, and right to education be protected. Academic atmosphere in the university should be revived.

For five decades, JNU has been the centre of democratic values and a melting pot of various conflicting ideologies, and recently, the university has been vocal against the “undemocratic” CAA, NRC and NPR. Unable to tolerate the protests, Centre with the help of ABVP and Delhi Police, resorted to violence, he alleged.