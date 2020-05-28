Hyderabad

Classical Swine Fever vaccine launched

The Raksha Class vaccine has been tested for safety, sterility and potency

Veterinary and human vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (IIL) has launched Classical Swine Fever (CSF) vaccine.

Announcing that it has launched the product under the brand name ‘Raksha Class’, a release from IIL on Thursday said that this unique cell culture technology-based vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly.

A highly contagious viral disease of pigs, caused by an RNA virus, the Classical Swine Fever has a high fatality rate and thus, pig-growers face serious economic problems with the loss of the herd.

The Raksha Class vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine and has been tested for safety, sterility and potency. The field trials were conducted at Bengaluru and Hyderabad Veterinary colleges.

Raksha Class offers distinct advantages in terms of safety and can be scaled up in cell cultures to meet the entire country’s requirements. The current requirement is about 22 million doses and the supply is less than a million, the release said.

IIL’s manufacturing facilities can make several million doses of the vaccine. Managing Director K. Anand Kumar said, “CSF is one of the major diseases of pigs in India. It causes a loss of about ₹400 crore per annum in India. The disease has led to a decrease of pig population in the country. With the launch of Raksha Class, we can ensure that the pig population in India can be increased and hence, the growers will be immensely benefited economically.”

Deputy MD Prasanna Deshpande said that the pig population in India is estimated to be around 9 million. More than 50% of the piggery units are concentrated in the north-east region.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:55:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/classical-swine-fever-vaccine-launched/article31698176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY