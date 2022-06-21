Classes resume at RGUKT campus

Classes resumed at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district on Tuesday with the agitating students calling off their week-long sit-in protest following the fruitful talks with School Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at the campus late on Monday night.

The impasse ended with the student governing council withdrawing the agitation based on the assurance given by the Minister to resolve their problems in a time-bound manner.

Senior IAS officer and RGUKT in-charge vice-chancellor Rahul Bojja and Education department secretary Vakati Karuna, among others were present in the meeting held on the campus shortly before Monday midnight.

“We have decided to call off the protest as the Minister personally visited the campus and assured to address all our demands at the earliest,” said a member of the student governing council, which spearheaded the week-long protest by aggrieved students braving humid climate conditions and intermittent rains in support of their 12-point charter of demands.

“The Minister gave a concrete assurance to immediately resolve our long-pending issues pertaining to amenities and ensure uniforms, laptops, cots and mattresses besides improving health, hygiene and sanitation facilities in the hostels on the campus,” a girl student said.

The Minister also assured to take up the process of appointing a regular Vice-Chancellor for RGUKT and address the shortage of faculty members, she noted.

Meanwhile, District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui visited the RGUKT campus.

He held a meeting with the RGUKT Director Satish Kumar and other officials to finalise proposals for repair and renovation works in the hostels and other buildings on the campus, sources added.

He said a health camp will be conducted on the campus from Wednesday and a new mess will be opened with all amenities within a week.