Class X student donates her savings of ₹1.05 lakh to Zilla Parishad High School in Khammam district

In a generous gesture, Vasireddy Uniki, a Class X student of the town-based Harvest Public School, donated her savings of ₹1.05 lakh to the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Peddagopathi village in Konijerla mandal for setting up a computer lab and appointing a computer instructor for the benefit of the rural students.

Ms. Uniki along with her parents, met Collector V. P. Gautham at the Collectorate here on Monday and invited him to inaugurate the computer lab as a chief guest at the ZPHS on November 10, 2022.

Ms. Uniki’s generosity earned her praise from all quarters.