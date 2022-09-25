Class VIII student suffers burn injuries after hot sambar spills on him at Gurukul school

ADVERTISEMENT

A Class VIII student of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCW)’s Gurukul school for boys, Wyra, suffered burn injuries after hot sambar accidentally fell on him during the lunch hour at the hostel mess at Raghunadhapalem on Saturday.

The student identified as Jashwanth was reportedly carrying a bucket containing hot sambar from the kitchen to the dining hall, when it slipped out of his hands and the sambar spilled on him, sources said.

The incident has turned the spotlight on the ‘shortcomings’ in functioning of the Gurukul school and triggered vociferous demands from various student bodies for urgent steps to address the infrastructure and manpower ‘deficiencies’ plaguing Gurukul schools.

Jashwanth, who suffered injuries on his hand and abdomen, was admitted to a private hospital in Khammam on Saturday afternoon. He is said to be out of danger and recovering, sources added.

Cracking the whip, the district authorities suspended the principal and the warden of the Gurukul school on Saturday night. The higher ups also issued orders to terminate the cooking contract of the agency concerned and shift the Gurukul school to another place.

Meanwhile, AISF and PDSU student activists, on Sunday, visited Jashwanth at the hospital and inquired about his health.

In a joint statement, AISF State assistant secretary Ramakrishna and PDSU State leader Namala Azad alleged that the incident exposed the plight of students at State-run Gurukul schools and welfare hostels in various parts of the State.

They alleged that the catering staff concerned were engaging students in works related to preparation of food and hostel mess due to shortage of manpower.

They demanded that the mess contracts of the errant private agencies be cancelled and the government agencies be entrusted with the task of hostel mess maintenance in all the State-run residential institutions and welfare hostels to provide quality food to students from underprivileged sections.