Class VIII student drowns in open well at residential school

December 04, 2022 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A Class VIII student of a residential Christian minority educational institution in Thimmapur near here drowned in an open well while removing weeds and garbage after being asked to do so, allegedly by the warden of the institution late on Sunday evening.

The incident triggered outrage among the parents of the deceased student identified as Srikar.

Sources said that five students including Srikar entered the open well on the premises of the institution to clear the garbage at the behest of the warden of the residential school in the evening.

Srikar was caught in the mud that piled up in the well and subsequently drowned as he did not know how to swim, sources added.

The panic-stricken remaining four students managed to come out of the well. Alerted by them, the school staff called the local police, who in turn recovered the body of Srikar sometime later.

Police registered a case against the warden of the residential school based on a complaint filed by the parents of the deceased student and are investigating.

