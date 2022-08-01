Hyderabad

Class 9 boy drowns in apartment swimming pool 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 00:07 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 00:07 IST

A 14-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of an apartment complex at Kokapet in Narsingi police limits on Saturday.

Lanka Shyam, a Class 9 student, had gone to Kokapet along with his parents for a house-warming function.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Police said the boy did not know how to swim, but met some friends there and playfully entered the pool. The boy’s parents and relatives discovered his body in the pool after a long search in and around the gated community. Found in an unconscious state, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...