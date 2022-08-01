Class 9 boy drowns in apartment swimming pool 

A 14-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of an apartment complex at Kokapet in Narsingi police limits on Saturday.

Lanka Shyam, a Class 9 student, had gone to Kokapet along with his parents for a house-warming function.

Police said the boy did not know how to swim, but met some friends there and playfully entered the pool. The boy’s parents and relatives discovered his body in the pool after a long search in and around the gated community. Found in an unconscious state, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.