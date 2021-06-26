Class 8 student found dead

Hyderabad

26 June 2021 19:27 IST

A student of class 8 was found dead at his residence in Sangeet Nagar of Kukatpally here on Saturday.

Police said K. Manikantha (12), a student of Rao’s High School, ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. The incident came to light only after the father broke open the door of his room. Manikantha was taken to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him ‘brought dead’. Parents informed police that they do not suspect anyone, and told them that their son was a bright student.

However, the boy’s friends in the neighbourhood told investigators that Manikantha was upset for the past few days as his father wanted him to be sent to a boarding school. “The proposal to send him to the boarding school could be the reason behind his extreme step. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason,” Kukatpally police said, denying rumours that the boy was addicted to video games and ended his life as his father took away his mobile phone.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)