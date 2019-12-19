Hyderabad

Clarify suspension of IPS trainee: CAT

The Central Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday sought to know from the Union government why it had suspended the offer of appointment of K.V. Maheswar Reddy, who got selected for IPS and was supposed to join the basic training.

CAT member B.V. Sudhakar, who heard the petition filed by Mr. Reddy challenging the Central government order, sought clarification on the matter. Petitioner’s counsel K. Sudhakar Reddy said the allegations made by Mr. Reddy’s wife that he had demanded additional dowry were baseless.

Mere issuance of First Information Report could not be the basis to issue suspension order, the lawyer argued. Central government counsel V. Vinod Kumar said the Centre had the power to suspend a trainee officer under rule 11 (2) of All India Services.

The matter was posted for December 24.

