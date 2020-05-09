Hyderabad

Clarify stand on AP’s plan to divert Krishna water: CPI

warangal urban,Telangana,07/02/2019: CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy addressing a press conference in warangal on thursday.Photo:M.Murali/The Hindu

warangal urban,Telangana,07/02/2019: CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy addressing a press conference in warangal on thursday.Photo:M.Murali/The Hindu   | Photo Credit: M_Murali

Chada Venkat Reddy wants Telangana government to announce its water policy

The Telangana unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the State government make its stand clear on the plans of Andhra Pradesh to divert 6 to 8 tmcft water a day from Srisailam reservoir.

State secretary of CPI Chada Venkat Reddy said on Saturday that it was time the Telangana government made its stand clear on AP’s plans to further increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator by 5 tmcft a day and lifting another 3 tmcft a day from one more point in the foreshores of Srisailam reservoir. There was information that the AP government had also called tenders for diverting huge quantity of Krishna water from Srisailam.

Stating that the CPI had opposed diversion of Krishna water from Pothireddypadu in 2004 itself, Mr. Reddy said the Telangana government had taken up Palamuru-Rangareddy project based on Krishna (Srisailam) waters and the works were in progress. Besides, the Chief Ministers of the two States had also discussed the issue of rightful and judicious share of river waters when the two had met last year.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had indicated in the Assembly about the new proposals of the government to improve irrigation in the Krishna Basin in the State. However, AP’s plans to increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator would warrant clarity from Telangana government as to what kind of agreement was reached at with AP in the matter of Krishna waters. The CPI leader also demanded that the Telangana government announce its water policy since its agenda had commenced with water itself.

‘Withdraw fee hike’

Meanwhile, the party also asked the State government to withdraw the hefty increase in the post-graduate medicine courses fee taking it to about ₹ 7 lakh per student. The move would deny super speciality medical education to students of poor families whose income has been affected badly due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Lack of public healthcare to people was already resulting in instance of pregnant women delivering babies on roads and patients with chronic diseases succumbing due to non-availability of timely medical intervention.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 11:36:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/clarify-stand-on-aps-plan-to-divert-krishna-water-cpi/article31547129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY