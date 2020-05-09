Clarify stand on AP’s plan to divert Krishna water: CPI

The Telangana unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the State government make its stand clear on the plans of Andhra Pradesh to divert 6 to 8 tmcft water a day from Srisailam reservoir.

State secretary of CPI Chada Venkat Reddy said on Saturday that it was time the Telangana government made its stand clear on AP’s plans to further increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator by 5 tmcft a day and lifting another 3 tmcft a day from one more point in the foreshores of Srisailam reservoir. There was information that the AP government had also called tenders for diverting huge quantity of Krishna water from Srisailam.

Stating that the CPI had opposed diversion of Krishna water from Pothireddypadu in 2004 itself, Mr. Reddy said the Telangana government had taken up Palamuru-Rangareddy project based on Krishna (Srisailam) waters and the works were in progress. Besides, the Chief Ministers of the two States had also discussed the issue of rightful and judicious share of river waters when the two had met last year.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had indicated in the Assembly about the new proposals of the government to improve irrigation in the Krishna Basin in the State. However, AP’s plans to increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator would warrant clarity from Telangana government as to what kind of agreement was reached at with AP in the matter of Krishna waters. The CPI leader also demanded that the Telangana government announce its water policy since its agenda had commenced with water itself.

‘Withdraw fee hike’

Meanwhile, the party also asked the State government to withdraw the hefty increase in the post-graduate medicine courses fee taking it to about ₹ 7 lakh per student. The move would deny super speciality medical education to students of poor families whose income has been affected badly due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Lack of public healthcare to people was already resulting in instance of pregnant women delivering babies on roads and patients with chronic diseases succumbing due to non-availability of timely medical intervention.