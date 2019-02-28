Clarify on ex gratia to silicosis victims’ kin: HC

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to file an affidavit explaining the further course of action they had planned on compensation to families of workers who died of silicosis in Elkatta and Chowlapally of Ranga Reddy district.

Having taken up a news story carried by The Hindu on deaths due to silicosis as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition, the HC had directed the State, the Centre and other top officials concerned to file reports on the matter during the previous hearing. After perusing the reports on Wednesday presented by the respondents, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over their submissions and sought to know from the officials what were their plans to ensure compensation is paid to the families of the workers who died of silicosis.

The Assistant Solicitor General K. Lakshman told the bench that the respective State government has to notify an officer as per Section 20 of the Employees Compensation Act to enforce compensation related issues. He assured the court that an affidavit would be filed by the Union Mines Department on issue of deaths due to silicosis.

The CJ observed that India was a welfare State and the Constitution had amply made it clear through several articles. Referring to the submissions made by Advocate General B.S. Prasad, the bench said compensation should be paid to all families of the victims.

Fire safety at Numaish

The division bench on Wednesday impleaded several top officials in the PIL petition filed by a lawyer raising questions about the fire safety measures at Numaish (Industrial Exhibition). The Numaish, which came to an end, witnessed a massive fire accident earlier resulting in huge loss of property.

The bench impleaded the State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Electrical Inspector, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Pollution Control Board and Hyderabad district Collector as respondents in the petition. It observed that it was the responsibility of the authorities to assess the fire safety mechanisms at such huge congregations and take appropriate steps

