Clarify on community transmission: Gudur Narayana Reddy

The findings of the serological survey conducted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) could not be used to make claims of ‘no community transmission’ in Telangana as the survey was done in specified areas for just two days, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy.

In a statement here, he said that only 1,200 samples were collected in three districts of Jangaon, Kamareddy and Nalgonda between May 15 and 17 and just 500 samples were collected in five containment zones of Hyderabad, Adibatla, Tappachabutra, Miyapur, Chandanagar and Balapur on May 30 and 31.

Many cases have surfaced in the last few days that clearly indicate that coronaviurs has entered the stage of community transmission, he claimed, citing examples of a TRS MLA and Hyderabad Mayor’s driver who tested positive apart from PA of Finance Minister Harish Rao.

“They had no travel history nor do they fall into the category of migrants, deportees, foreign evacuees. These are clear cases wherein the source of infection is not known,” he said. “The State government can hide the real numbers only for a few days. But this approach will bring catastrophic results,” he said.