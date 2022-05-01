Clamour for test to detect haemoglobin disorder grows

‘Minister Harish Rao is considering issuing GO for the crucial antenatal test’

The importance of HbA2 test to detect haemoglobin disorder took centre stage at a national-level conference on ‘Prevention of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia’ with Health Minister T. Harish Rao stressing the importance of conducting such tests.

At the event inaugurated by the Minister here on Saturday, members of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) requested the State and Central governments to issue orders making HbA2 a mandatory antenatal test for all women in the first trimester of their pregnancy. Mr Harish Rao also said that the test should be conducted in advance and that children should not suffer from genetic diseases. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder.

The conference was attended by members of thalassemia societies and delegates from across 23 states of India. It was a platform to discuss the strategies and innovative steps for prevention of thalassemia and sickle cell anemia.

On the occasion, the Minister vowed to rid Telangana of the blood disorder. Stating that treatment for children suffering from the blood disorder is offered free of cost under Aarogyasri Health Scheme, he shared that the treatment is provided at Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and Niloufer Hospital. He pointed out that incidence of thalassemia is more in Adilabad and Khammam, and that there is a need to establish more blood banks. Appreciating the services provided by Kamala Hospital and Research Centre run by TSCS, he said that the government supports them.

TSCS president Chandrakant Agarwal said, “The need of the hour is to create further awareness among the masses on the importance for HbA2 test for everyone. We are glad that the Health Minister has responded positively to our request to issue a G.O. for mandatory antenatal test, HbA2, for every woman in the first trimester of her pregnancy.”

TSCS serves more than 3,000 children with Thalassemia free of cost in Hyderabad. They also provide doctor consultations, free laboratory investigations (CBP), medicines, HLA test, HbA2 test of parents, siblings and extended family members, blood transfusion, and free Bone Marrow Transplant (with the help of Bajaj Electronics, Hyderabad).

Vice-president of the society, Ratnavali Kothapalli said nearly 4% of the population are thalassemia carriers and around 10,000 children in India are born thalassemia major.

Aiming at a ‘Thalassemia-Free Telangana’, the society members recently opened a branch in Khammam with experienced medical staff to support patients in the region and nearby districts.