Clamour for revoking private practice ban in Telangana grows louder

Medical fraternity seeks non-private practice allowance for govt. hospital doctors

Associations comprising health professionals in Telangana have demanded the revocation of orders imposing a ban on private practice by doctors who are to be recruited for government hospitals.

A round table meeting was held at Sundaraya Vignana Kendram where impact of the ban was discussed. The participants said that it will hamper delivery of quality healthcare services to the poor.

The medical professionals demanded constitution of a high level committee along with members of government doctors associations and junior doctors for recommendations on private practice like optional ban, provision of non-private practice allowance and wages on par with NIMS and Central institutions like AIIMS. They also demanded in-charge administration in the State Health department to be abolished, and sought appointment eligible senior doctors as per existing rules and Acts.

“Further plan of action will be announced shortly if the government does not consider the demands,” they said.

Members of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association, Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, Telangana Junior Doctors Association, Indian Medical Association, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Government Doctors Association, and individuals from the medical fraternity participated in the meeting.