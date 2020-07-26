Clamour for new OGH building grows louder

The clamour for a new building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has become louder with three associations comprising doctors requesting the Telangana government to take steps immediately for the construction.

Representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Telangana State, Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THNHA), and Osmania Medical College Old Boys Association submitted their representation to Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday.

In the representation addressed to CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, they stated that OGH is one of the premier hospitals catering not only to the needs of Telangana, but other states. Expressing concern about the dilapidated condition they urged for construction of a new building.

Doctors working at the hospital opined that the IP block has to be brought down to construct a new one. Plans to demolish the century-old block was opposed in 2015.

This time also, even though people thought that it would be demolished after orders, and things were shifted from IP block to Quli Qutb Shah block, some have demanded for preservation of the heritage structure.

An online petition with the demand was floated on Saturday. It was stated that a new hospital could be set up in the vacant land on OGH campus.